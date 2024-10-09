Mission Veterans volleyball stays undefeated in district with win over Mission
The Mission Veterans volleyball team took down Mission in four sets on Tuesday night.
Mission kept things close in the early going, taking a back-and-forth second set to tie the match up 1-1.
From there, Mission Veterans went on to take the final two sets and the match to stay undefeated on the district season.
The Lady Patriots sit atop the district with an 11-0 record and five matches left to play.
Mission drops into a tie in the loss column with Palmview for second in the district. Those two teams face again for the final time in the regular season on October 26th.
More News
News Video
-
Retired Texas Ranger testifies in 'El Gallito' murder trial
-
Brownsville to discuss pilot valet parking program in public meeting
-
Records: Suspension of San Juan city manager linked to grievance filed against...
-
Bond set for government-contract employee accused in smuggling attempt
-
Kid's Best Medicine: Facility dog helping pediatric patients
Sports Video
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Mission Veterans volleyball stays undefeated in district with win over Mission
-
McAllen High takes down Nikki Rowe in district volleyball battle
-
UTRGV volleyball falls at home to Texas A&M - CC in five...