Mission Veterans volleyball stays undefeated in district with win over Mission

The Mission Veterans volleyball team took down Mission in four sets on Tuesday night.

Mission kept things close in the early going, taking a back-and-forth second set to tie the match up 1-1.

From there, Mission Veterans went on to take the final two sets and the match to stay undefeated on the district season.

The Lady Patriots sit atop the district with an 11-0 record and five matches left to play.

Mission drops into a tie in the loss column with Palmview for second in the district. Those two teams face again for the final time in the regular season on October 26th.