Mission woman warns of email scam

A mission woman is shedding light on an email scam she almost fell victim to.

Angelica Zambrano is a college student. She says someone emailed her saying they had been watching her through her cell phone's camera and had installed malware on her phone through social media.

The sender threatened to expose private images if she didn't agree to put almost $2,000 into a bitcoin account.

She says she started to notice red flags after taking a closer look at the email that led her to believe she was being scammed.

"I don't use those forms of social media, I only use certain amounts like all those platforms. I have never even heard of these platforms, like I never visited that website, so I never clicked anything...outside the normal, so I knew it wasn't," Zambrano said.

Zambrano says she did not file a police report, but wanted to share her story to raise awareness.