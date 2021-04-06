Moderna COVID-19 vaccines being distributed at Knapp Medical Conference Center

Photo Credit: City of Weslaco

Due to an additional supply of COVID-19 vaccines, the city of Weslaco is currently providing free vaccinations on a first come first serve basis.

In a Facebook post made Tuesday morning, the city announced the vaccine doses will be available at the Knapp Medical Conference Center, located at 1401 E. 8th St. in Weslaco.

?????? ANNOUNCEMENT: Due to the current supply of vaccinations at Knapp Medical Conference Center, the city of Weslaco... Posted by City of Weslaco, The Official Site on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

“Those who show up on a first come, first serve basis will be provided their first dose while supplies last,“ the city stated on their social media post. “Currently, the allotment of vaccinations provided is Moderna.”

Anyone showing up must fill out required forms that can be downloaded here.