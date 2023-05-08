x

Monday, May 8, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 90s

9 hours 4 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, May 08 2023 May 8, 2023 May 08, 2023 10:11 AM May 08, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days