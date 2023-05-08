Monday, May 8, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Gunshots in neighborhood put residents on edge in Hidalgo County
-
Edinburg police arrests suspect for string of vehicle burglaries
-
Vigil held at Brownsville bus stop for victims of deadly crash
-
Pump Patrol - May 8, 2023
-
Weslaco teens arraigned in accidental shooting that left one person critically injured