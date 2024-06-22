Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team

McAllen native Shaine Casas, 24, earned a qualifying spot to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Casas qualified after placing second in the men's 200-meter individual medley at Friday's U.S. Olympic Trials. He finished in 1 minute, 55.83 seconds, according to the Associated Press.

READ MORE: Shaine Casas makes U.S. Olympic team

“I’m very happy, just thrilled for him and very overwhelmed and relieved," Casas’ mother, Monica Epling, said. “It feels like a huge weight has been lifted off of our shoulders. And me feeling like that, I can’t even imagine what he’s going through right now other than ecstatic.”

Casas, a McAllen High School graduate, is an 11-time world championship medalist and a three-time NCAA DI champion.

Epling said she’s proud of her son, who she says has been swimming since he was little.

"I just find it hard to believe he’s an adult, and as a mom, I just find myself in awe and think… 'Wow. I can’t believe I made that,' Epling said. "And he’ll say it, and so will my other sons. I jokingly tell them, 'you’re welcome, I gave you very good genes.'"

Watch the video above for the full story.