Motorcyclist dead following two-vehicle crash on Causeway at South Padre Island
A Brownsville resident is dead following a two-vehicle crash on the Queen Isabella Causeway at South Padre Island on Saturday.
Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said preliminary investigation showed a Yamaha YZF-6 motorcycle, driven by 19-year-old Alexander Gomez, was traveling westbound on the Causeway at a high rate of speed.
Gomez ended up rear-ending a GMC Sierra Dually truck, occupied by one male driver and a female passenger.
Hernandez said Gomez was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
DPS continues to investigate the crash.
