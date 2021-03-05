Multiple Valley fire departments responding to brush fire in Brooks County

Photo Credit: Falfurrias Fire Department

The Edinburg, Mission, Pharr and Linn-San Manuel, Falfurrias fire departments are responding to a brush fire in Encino, Edinburg Fire Department Chief Shawn Snider confirmed Friday afternoon.

The fire, which has now been contained, is happening near Country Road 304 and U.S. 281.

The fire got within six feet away from homes and buildings and the Edinburg Fire Department used their bulldozer to set a perimeter around the fire.

Falfurrias Fire Department Chief Ruben Martinez said 100 acres have been burned as a result of the fire. No structures were damaged.

The story has been updated throughout.