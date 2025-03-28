National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado touchdown in Edcouch-Elsa area

A tornado has been confirmed in the Delta Area.

National Weather Service officials are on the ground, and they just assessed the area near Elsa that had high winds and damage Thursday afternoon.

NWS officials got an up close look at what happened on the east side of Edcouch. A field is littered with metal sheeting from a hangar that kept crop dusters and half a block down the road, the Pasadita Super Market felt the force of Thursday's high winds first hand.

Supervisor Mayra Sandoval said suddenly the wind picked up, and the door started flapping and walls were knocked over.

"Then we just heard like a big noise, and then we just came outside and saw that everything was on the floor," Sandoval said.

The power is still out for the meat market, threatening to spoil their inventory.

On the east side of Edcouch, NWS staff assessed the damage. They gave their conclusions, after looking at it firsthand and seeing last night's radar data.

"EF0 is a lower ranked [tornado] between 65-85 mph," National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Barry Goldsmith said.

NWS said the first sign that gave a hint a tornado was in the area was a line of thunderstorms they call a squall line, and those squall lines are associated with tornadic activity.

The public is being asked to avoid flooded roads, and to report any storm damage online to the state.

