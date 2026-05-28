Nearly 200-year-old Starr County cemetery set for major upgrades

A nearly 200-year-old cemetery in Starr County is getting a facelift.

The Old Rio Grande City Historic Cemetery, off Highway 83, will get new landscaping and lighting. City crews began working on repairing the fence last week.

The project will also repair the tombstones, officials said.

"We're trying to remove whatever tombstones need names to provide information to maybe do them again," Rio Grande City Main Street Program Coordinator Cristina Vargas said.

Vargas said the project was approved by the city last year.

The city also plans to add new benches and work on a nearby waterline. A completion date is unknown.