Roma High School sending two seniors to Ivy League schools on full rides

Two Roma High School seniors are heading to Ivy League universities, both with full rides.

Isabella Elizondo, the school's valedictorian, received scholarship offers from several universities totaling more than $2 million. Her full-tuition package from Harvard totals more than $400,000 and includes a spot in the university's Rising Scholar Program.

"Roma is a pretty small rural town, not really recognized for its students, but I am so proud to be from Roma," Elizondo said. "We are a town bordering Mexico, where a lot of our students come from, and my family and I are from."

Her classmate Miguel de la Garza is deciding between two Ivy League schools. He got into Columbia University and also has a full-ride offer to Yale.

"I got an email that said, 'Columbia University applicant update,' and I was like, 'Oh my God, I got into an Ivy League,'" de la Garza said.

De la Garza earned more than $2.5 million in scholarship offers. He plans to study computer science and engineering with a focus on artificial intelligence.

"It's a testament to how we are still able to accomplish these things regardless of where we're from," de la Garza said.

Roma High School Principal Jorge Guzman said their success goes beyond academics.

"We keep raising our expectations. We hope that those numbers keep growing and growing and eventually have more kids going out of state to the Ivy Leagues," Guzman said. "We provide everything that they know, all the tools needed so that students can be successful and they can shine outside the community of Roma."

Elizondo plans to return to Roma during school breaks to speak with students. She hopes to become a prosecutor, while de la Garza aims to become an AI engineer. Both graduate on Friday, May 29, 2026.

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