Rio Grande City restaurant named a Texas treasure

A nearly 90-year-old restaurant in Starr County just earned a major honor after the Texas Historical Commission named Caro's Restaurant in Rio Grande City a Texas Treasure.

The restaurant, founded by Modesta Caro, has been in the same family since 1937.

John Caro is the grandson of current owner Maria Del Carmen Caro. He grew up spending most of his time at the restaurant.

"This was my home," John Caro said. "I think I spent more time here than in my own house."

After graduating from college, John wants to keep the family business going and give it a fresh look.

"I'm back in hopes to kind of refurbish the restaurant in my own vision, but kind of honoring my grandfather and Modesta," John Caro said.

He credits his great-grandmother Modesta with creating the recipes that made the restaurant famous.

"She came up with these new recipes with our infamous puffy tacos, and then she also had her own recipe for enchiladas," he said.

John hopes the Texas Treasure designation helps put Caro's on the map.

"I can't even wrap my head around how we've made it," he said.

As the coordinator for the Rio Grande City Main Street Program, Cristina Vargas and her team helped fill out the form to get the recognition from the Texas Historical Commission.

"If you don't know Caro's, you don't know Rio Grande City," Vargas said. "It's magical to have a family business for the longest time."

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