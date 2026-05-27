Alligator spotted at Mission RV resort, city says
A small alligator was recently seen at Seven Oaks Resort in Mission, the city announced in a Wednesday news release.
The city said it’s working to find a safe solution to humanely trap and relocate the alligator from the RV resort located at 801 South Inspiration Road.
“We ask everyone to please use caution and be careful while near the ponds and surrounding areas,” the city said in a social media post. “Please keep a safe distance, supervise children and pets closely, and do not attempt to approach or feed the animal.”
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