Nearly 75,000 Cameron County residents cast ballots during Early Voting

Election Day is less than four days away, and Friday was the last day to cast a ballot early.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said the last day of Early Voting is usually their highest turn out day during the early voting period.

The elections department expects anywhere between 10,000 and 12,000 people to vote on Friday.

So far, nearly 75,000 people have voted early since Early Voting began. Voters are allowed to vote at any polling location on Tuesday. This the first time voters will be able to that on Election Day.

Garza says they are expecting a high turn out on Election Day.

In preparation, the elections department says they will have extra staff and extra supplies at all polling locations just in case.

"Luckily, our planning is paying off. We've been able to recruit the number of polls workers that we think we need to have at all the locations. We've been sort of estimating what we think the turnout is going to be at each specific vote center," Garza said.

There will be 68 polling locations open on Election Day in Cameron County.