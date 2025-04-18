New beach access bill facing push back in Cameron County

A new beach access bill for SpaceX is getting some push back.

It was recently introduced in the state legislature. The bill gives cities authority over beach closures and takes some of that authority away from Cameron County.

Two weeks from now, the people across the water in Boca Chica will get to vote on starting their own city, to be named Starbase.

The beach access bill would give cities authority over when to close beaches and beach access. At last check, there were 241 registered voters in the area.

The vast majority of people living in Starbase are there to work for SpaceX.

The Cameron County Elections Office says that the May 3 election will include uncontested races for the candidates including Robert Peden, running for mayor and Jenna Petrzelka and Jordan Buss, running for commissioner.

House Bill 4660 will give cities like Starbase, authority to close beaches.

On Wesnesday, Cameron County Commissioner Sofia Benavides expressed her opposition to the bill, saying the lawmakers that drafted the legislation never reached out to the county. She's joined by Judge Eddie Trevino in his opposition.

The latest on the bill, the Senate version, filed by Senator Adam Hinojosa, has passed the Senate.

The House version, introduced by Representative Janie Lopez, is pending in the State Affairs Committee at this time.

Watch the video above for the full story.