New bill decreases insulin copay, brings relief to diabetic patients

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 827, limiting the co-pays to $25 for each insulin prescription per month for insured Texans on state-regulated health plans.

As diabetes remains prevalent in the Valley, those who use insulin as treatment, like Pharr resident Garrick Pitts, feel relief.

"Now that this is a state law, that means having the peace of mind that I can afford the medicine that I need at a reasonable price," Pitts said. "I don't have to worry about having to sacrifice on another end."

Medical Director of the DHR Health Diabetes and Endocrinology Institute, Dr. Marcel Twahira, says the need for insulin across the Valley is so great, the new law is helping patients as well as physicians.

