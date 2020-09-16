New border barrier under construction in the city of Hidalgo

The government is moving faster to build new sections of border wall.

On the western edge of the city of Hidalgo a fortress is under construction.

From the existing 55 miles of wall built under four presidents and plans to triple that under the current president.

Several miles of new wall are complete in the Rio Grande Valley.

Deputy Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, the second in charge of border patrol, is returning from Washington, seven months into his new position.

He's here to talk about construction progress and results.

