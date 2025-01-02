New Cameron County Sheriff sworn in

A new Cameron County sheriff is now in office.

Manuel Treviño was sworn in on Wednesday. He beat Republican opponent Santiago 'Jimmy' Manrrique in the November elections.

Trevino has more than 32 years of law enforcement experience. Most recently, he was the Primera police chief.

"We want to make sure that our jails are well staffed. But to do that, I need to work hand-in-hand with my commissioners and county judge. We want to make sure that we return our federal inmates that was a huge budget cut when we lost them," Treviño said.

Treviño also says the community should expect to see more deputies on patrol.