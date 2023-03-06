New catalytic converter ID program in Alton will help prevent theft

The Alton Police Department launched a catalytic converter ID program to help prevent residents from having their car parts stolen.

The department partnered with Espino Garage to give residents the opportunity to bring their vehicle in and put an identifying number on their catalytic converter.

This makes it that much more difficult for thieves to resell those parts.

"The way the rules work, usually when people do go sell scrap and, especially when it comes to catalytic converters; they need to provide identifying information and prove where the catalytic converter came from," Alton police spokesman Lt. Carlos Olivarez said. "This is gonna help identify the origin of that catalytic converter."

This service is free of charge. People can sign up and schedule an appointment by emailing carlos.olivarez@alton-tx.gov.