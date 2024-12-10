New committee aims to prevent student suicides at Rio Grande City Grulla ISD

Since September, three students at Rio Grande City Grulla ISD have committed suicide, Channel 5 News has learned.

To address the issue, and ease concerns from parents, the district is starting a committee made up of administrators, current and retired staff members, and psychologists who want to prevent another student from taking their life.

“We had several community members reach out,” Interim Rio Grande City Grulla ISD Superintendent Elsa Morris said. “Some were retired educators who were asking, ‘how can we help?’”

Morris said the committee will meet every month. The committee is working on a campaign to let students know what resources are available. They also want to train teachers.

“If we equip our teachers with skills and signs to look for, I think that would help us do a better job,” Morris said.

Morris said hotlines are another resource after a student recently called the Sandy Hook Promise hotline for help. Representatives from that call center were able to save that student's life by connecting with the district and local police.

“The response was five minutes, so we have had success with those call centers,” Morris said.

Morris said the committee wants parents and students to join.

Those interest in joining the committee can call the district at 966-716-6700.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available by calling or texting the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988.