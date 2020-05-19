x

New coronavirus testing site to be available in San Juan

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, on Tuesday announced a new mobile coronavirus testing location in San Juan.

According to a news release by sent by Gonzalez’ office, testing at the site will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom starting Wednesday.

The new testing site will be at the San Juan Community Resource Center – located at 509 east Earling Road.

To schedule an appointment, Hidalgo County residents can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID test webiste.

