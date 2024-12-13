New Hidalgo County Courthouse passes jail inspection

KRGV file photo

Hidalgo County will begin to transition to the new courthouse after it passed a jail inspection for the holding facilities in the building, according to a news release.

The inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards was the final inspection for the courthouse.

“This is a significant step forward in the completion of one of the largest construction projects in Hidalgo County history,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez state din a Friday news release. “With last week’s Certificate of Occupancy that was provided by the City of Edinburg, the transition from the old courthouse to the new will now begin in earnest.”

The inspection certified that the holding facilities at the courthouse met the state’s reasonable minimum standards for the construction and operation of jails, the news release added.

On Dec. 3, the county announced the courthouse received a Certificate of Occupancy after passing an inspection from the city of Edinburg.

The move management process, which involves millions of legal documents and hundreds of courthouse employees across several county facilities — including the old Hidalgo County Courthouse, is expected to take from 60 to 90 days.

The county is already in Phase II of the construction project, which involves demolishing the old courthouse structure.