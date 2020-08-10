New Hidalgo County program will pay up to $2,000 toward coronavirus-related funeral expenses

Hidalgo County announced Monday that an assistance program will now be available to help families pay for coronavirus-related funeral expenses.

The Hidalgo County COVID Condolence Program is a program that assists eligible individuals who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19 with up to $2,000 in funeral expenses.

Hidalgo County allocated more than $2 million to the program, which is funded by the CARES Act.

According to Hidalgo County, people must meet certain requirements to qualify for the money:

• Must be a resident of Hidalgo County

• Cause of death must be COVID-19 related

• Must be affected by COVID-19 due to loss of income

• Income must be below 300% Federal Poverty Income Limits (click here for more information)

• Household composition

• Must have signed quote or contract from the funeral home

• Other worksheet criteria

“We understand the heartbreak and hardships our residents are facing as they deal with the untimely death of their loved one,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “This program will help alleviate some of the financial burden they are facing.”

For more information visit www.hidalgocares.org/covidcondolenceprogram.