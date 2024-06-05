New international bridge in Brownsville secures Presidential permit
President Joe Biden has granted the Presidential permit needed to build a new international bridge in Cameron County.
The Flor De Mayo bridge will be in Brownsville, about eight miles away from the B&M bridge.
"This will improve the international mobility between the U.S. and Mexico between Brownsville and Matamoros," CCRMA Executive Director Pete Sepulveda Jr. said. "We think it's going to be a game changer for the Brownsville, Matamoros area. So it should help retail businesses for around that area."
The new bridge will be four lanes for passenger vehicles and pedestrians only. The project is still going through an environmental assessment.
Funding for the $30 million project is still needed and the permit is good for five years.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Using induction therapy to treat tongue cancer
-
Veterans Affairs program to help Valley veterans get housing
-
New international bridge in Brownsville secures Presidential permit
-
Cameron County commissioners pass tax break for LNG company
-
Brownsville ISD reviewing books for inappropriate material
Sports Video
-
PSJA Memorial's Adame signed for Missouri Valley College Baseball
-
Snake Pit 7-on-7 Qualifying Tournament This Saturday
-
Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day
-
Weslaco ISD celebrates Lady Panthers softball team as state champs
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship