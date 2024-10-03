New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
The Weslaco Lady Panthers are once again being honored for their comeback victory in the softball state championship.
There is a new exhibit now on display inside the Weslaco Museum.
Officials say it has memorabilia from the team as well as news clippings from around the state and even a special screening of the game, so fans can relive the first ever softball championship in Rio Grande Valley sports history.
The museum exhibit is called A League Of Their Own and will be on display through October 26.
