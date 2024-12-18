New park coming to Santa Maria

A new park is coming to the community of Santa Maria in Cameron County.

Cameron County Precinct 4 crews are one step closer to starting construction on the park — which will be located near Military Highway.

Once complete, the park will give people in the area aces to several spaces equipped for baseball, soccer, volleyball and basketball.

A walking trail will also be featured in the park.

Cameron County commissioners approved nearly $5 million in funding for the first phase of the park. The Cameron County Parks & Recreation Department said they're working to ensure an agreement with the contractor for the development of the park.

Several grants from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, along with federal pandemic-related funds, will help pay for the park.

A construction date is expected to be announced soon.

Watch the video above for the full story.