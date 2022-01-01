New program to welcome students on field trip to Willacy County ranch

A Valley ranch is getting ready to host large groups of students on field trips thanks to a new program.

The El Sauz Ranch in Willacy County is currently finishing buildings, parking lots and educational buildings for the Behind the Gates Program.

"We've got communities from Brownsville all the way to Rio Grande City coming out to the El Sauz Ranch,” Tina Buford, director of Education of the East Foundation, said. “We look forward to hosting as many kids as we can on field lessons.”

The ranch is operated by The East Foundation and focuses on conservation, cattle management, and scientific research.

The Behind the Gates program begins in February.