New public health clinic to address growing population in western Hidalgo County

With more people to serve in western Hidalgo County, a new public health clinic aims to help provide preventative healthcare to the area.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department Director Dairen Sarmiento Rangel says construction is underway for a $3.8 million facility to meet those needs.

“It was determined that that area is growing very fast,” Sarmiento Rangel said. “What we do is we try to prevent illnesses — and that's why it's really important that people go to get their vaccines, or if they're pregnant that they go and start their prenatal care."

The facility is being built on the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 campus on the corner of Moorefield Road and Paula Street through federal Covid funds from the American Rescue Plan. It will replace a facility in Mission currently located south of Interstate 2.

Although the new facility won't be a doctor's office, it will help the community avoid getting sick in the first place by providing vaccinations, prenatal care and wellness screenings.

There are currently eight health clinics across Hidalgo County, but Sarmiento Rangel said there are plans to replace two other clinics in McAllen and the city of Hidalgo due to their current poor conditions.

The new clinic is expected to be completed by March 2026.

