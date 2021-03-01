New tool at Valley Baptist in Harlingen help neurosurgeons with more complicated surgeries

A new tool at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen is the only one of its kind in the Rio Grande Valley.

Brainlab can help neurologists see bones and muscles inside a patient’s body using robotic imaging.

"We're able to do more complicated surgeries, longer surgeries because we're able to focus on treating the whole spine,” said Dr. Sohun Desai, a neurosurgeon at Valley Baptist.

Dr. Desai is one of a number of staff members who’ve used the new equipment since the hospital first got it about two weeks ago. He says they’ve already used the machine on several patients for brain, spinal and muscle procedures.

"At the end of the day, this is just a tool and it allows us to offer more for that single patient rather than just doing single-level decompression or just offering them interventional pain management, things like that,” Dr. Desai said. “Addressing the root of their problem."

Dr. Desai says he’s glad that the Harlingen hospital is able to offer advanced surgical technology for residents in the Valley.

"Some of the things that we're doing in all areas of neuroscience are just completely new and unparalleled,” Dr. Desai said.