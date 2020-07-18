x

Night at the Net: November 4th

WESLACO - The playoffs are underway for Valley high school volleyball teams. Here's a look at Monday's final scores. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has our Night at the Net highlights. First round action continues Tuesday.

Rivera 3, Edinburg 0 (F)

Edcouch-Elsa 3, Sharyland 2 (F)

McAllen 3, United South 0 (F)

San Perlita 3, Agua Dulce 0 (F)

Bishop 3, Santa Rosa 2 (F)

Santa Gertrudis 3, Lyford 0 (F)

