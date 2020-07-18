Night at the Net: November 4th
WESLACO - The playoffs are underway for Valley high school volleyball teams. Here's a look at Monday's final scores. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has our Night at the Net highlights. First round action continues Tuesday.
Rivera 3, Edinburg 0 (F)
Edcouch-Elsa 3, Sharyland 2 (F)
McAllen 3, United South 0 (F)
San Perlita 3, Agua Dulce 0 (F)
Bishop 3, Santa Rosa 2 (F)
Santa Gertrudis 3, Lyford 0 (F)
