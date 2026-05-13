Nikki Rowe's Sebastian Islas and Sarai Garza commit to Missouri Valley College powerlifting
Nikki Rowe star powerlifters Sebastian Islas and Sarai Garza signed their letter of intent to Missouri Valley College on Wednesday afternoon.
Islas is a district champion and a two-time state qualifier. He also played football for the Warriors.
"Today is a really special day knowing how hard I worked to be where I'm at today, to be able to sign this paper," Islas said. "I'm really confident in the program they have over there. It made me say, yeah, I want to go to Missouri."
Meanwhile, Garza is a two-time regional qualifier.
"This moment is so special for me and my family," Garza said. "I never thought I would be able to go in a college especially one so far away and competing and all that it became something I really love. It just became a part of me."
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