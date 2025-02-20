No injuries reported in two-vehicle rollover crash in Edinburg
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one vehicle rolling over, according to a city spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the crash happened on I-69C near the Freddy Gonzalez exit on Thursday and no injuries were reported.
The interstate remains open, but traffic is moving slowly as drivers proceed with caution in the area, according to the spokesperson.
