Noche de Vino to take place Saturday at McAllen Convention Center

By: Dina Herrera

Noche de Vino is a night filled with great food and music, all to support the McAllen Performing and Cultural Arts Foundation.

HEB representative Audrey Trevino and Joe Garcia with the McAllen Convention Center give more details on the event.

Noche de Vino is scheduled for Saturday, September 23 at 7 p.m. at the McAllen Convention Center. To purchase tickets, visit tickemaster.com.

