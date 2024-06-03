Nonprofit: Funds Needed to Help Manage Rise of Valley HIV Cases

HARLINGEN – The Valley AIDS Council say HIV cases are on the rise in the region.

According to the council, there are more than 2,000 HIV positive cases in the Valley.

Director of education Oscar Lopez says the number of cases continues to increase and they need help.

“There hasn't been enough funding for programs. For example, I had eight or nine people in the Valley testing for HIV. We’re a community of 1.2 million people and we're the only AIDS servicing organization in this region,” said Lopez.

Lopez says in 2014, HIV was the eighth leading cause of death for those ages 25 to 34.

December is HIV testing month.

Lopez says contact the Valley AIDS Council for information on testing.