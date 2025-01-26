Nonprofit hosts legislative tour in the Valley for state lawmakers
Various state lawmakers spent the weekend getting a look at the needs of the Rio Grande Valley.
The economic development nonprofit, RGV Partnership, hosted a legislative tour.
State Senator Adam Hinojosa, who represents Cameron, Willacy and part of Hidalgo County, says lawmakers will be able to use what they learned to benefit the Valley.
"Taking all that information, we're going to be able to go up and fight for the things that we need," Hinojosa said.
State representatives from the Valley and beyond visited to learn about water issues, the citrus industry, border security, healthcare and education.
