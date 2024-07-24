North Carolina Charity Group Helping Flood Victims in Weslaco
WESLACO – A charity group from North Carolina is helping flood victims in Weslaco.
Samaritan’s Purse sent five mobile units to New Life Baptist Church over the weekend.
A total of 20 volunteers were sent to provide sanitation services to flood victims.
If interested in volunteering, call the church’s main office at 956-900-1167.
Watch the video above for more information.
