North Carolina Charity Group Helping Flood Victims in Weslaco

WESLACO – A charity group from North Carolina is helping flood victims in Weslaco.

Samaritan’s Purse sent five mobile units to New Life Baptist Church over the weekend.

A total of 20 volunteers were sent to provide sanitation services to flood victims.

If interested in volunteering, call the church’s main office at 956-900-1167.

