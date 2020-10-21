Nursing homes cautiously start allowing visitors again
Many local nursing homes, which stopped accepting visitors to reduce the risk posed by COVID-19, are now allowing visitors again.
Some families were forced to shout to relatives from yards away or attempt to speak with them through windows.
While the virus remains a concern, Texas will now allow two designated family members to visit a nursing home resident. Others may visit indoors from behind plexiglass in parts of the state without elevated numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Watch the video for the full story.
