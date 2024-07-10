Nursing students offered paid training at DHR Health in Edinburg

Twelve nursing students from RGV College are going to participate in a paid training program at DHR Health in Edinburg. Those students celebrated in a white coat ceremony.

The program is part of a new registered nurse apprenticeship offered by the U.S. Department of Labor.

"You don't hear of this in the nursing field. It's long coming," RGV College Dr. Annabelle Palomo said. "It is our intent to prove to everyone that it can be done in the nursing field."

DHR Health says one of the goals is to give aspiring nurses the opportunity to continue their education in the Rio Grande Valley.