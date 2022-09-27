Occupants of the two-vehicle fatal crash in north of Alton identified

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the occupants of the fatal two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning north of Alton.

Ernesto Gomez Sanchez, 65, died after a two vehicle-crash north of Alton Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say the crash happened at about 12:03 a.m. on Moorefield Road, south of FM 681, north of Alton.

Preliminary investigation reveals a gray Mazda 6, occupied by the driver, identified as Walter Enrique Martinez, 42, and passenger, identified as Sanchez, were traveling northbound on Moorefield Road when it collided with a blue GMC Sierra, occupied by a driver and passenger, that were traveling southbound.

Sanchez died at the scene, according to DPS.

The driver and passenger of the Sierra were taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries and were released.

Martinez was released from the hospital and was taken to Hidalgo County Jail.

Martinez is being charged with intoxication manslaughter, and intoxication assault, according to the news release.

DPS is further investigating this fatal crash.