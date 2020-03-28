'Officers are scared out there': Coronavirus hits US police

By JAKE BLEIBERG and COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) - Increasing numbers of police officers and civilian law enforcement staff are getting sick as the number of coronavirus cases explodes across the U.S. And the growing tally raises questions about how laws can and should be enforced during the pandemic, and about how departments will hold up as the virus spreads among the ranks of those whose work puts them at increased risk of infection. An Associated Press survey this week of over 40 law enforcement agencies found more than 690 officers and civilian employees at police departments and sheriff’s offices around the country have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.