Officers seize $150,000 cash after cocaine bust near Weslaco

Officers seized $150,000 in cash last week near Weslaco.

Officers executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on the 7400 block of Big Valley Drive, according to court records.

State District Judge Librado “Keno” Vasquez signed the search warrant after police officers arrested the homeowner, Ricardo Sepulveda II, on drug and money laundering charges.

“Sepulveda had just sold one (1) kilogram of cocaine,” according to court records.

When they searched the home, officers found $150,000 in a closet. Someone had divided the money into five bundles and wrapped them in black tape.

Officers arrested Ricardo Sepulveda II, 42, of Elsa and Dorothy Yanez, 41, of Weslaco.

Sepulveda is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of money laundering.

Yanez is charged with money laundering and possession of a controlled substance.

Court records don't list attorneys for Yanez and Sepulveda, who couldn't be reached for comment.