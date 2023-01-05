Officials respond to President Biden's planned border visit

Local and state officials have are reacting to President Joe Biden's announcement to visit El Paso, his first trip to the US-Mexico border since taking office.

RELATED: Biden says he intends to visit the US-Mexico border

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez:

"I applaud President Biden’s decision to visit the U.S.-Mexican border and see firsthand the challenges that border communities currently are facing. He is always welcome to the Rio Grande Valley, and his decision to visit elsewhere is not disappointing. What is important is his decision to visit the border.

Our hope is that this visit highlights the challenges border communities are facing and the need for comprehensive immigration reform, as well as underscoring the need for Congress to act."

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser:

“The federal government has been our partner on this humanitarian crisis and has provided much needed financial support as we assist with this critical federal issue. While President Biden is fully aware of the challenges we have been facing, it is always helpful to see things with your own eyes, and we greatly appreciate him taking the time to visit El Paso and see for himself not only what we are faced with, but also the incredible collaboration among all our partners on this issue. As we all know, our immigration system is broken. I look forward to discussing our immigration challenges with the President and working with him as we work to address them in the most humane way possible while following the laws of the United States.”

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez:

"I am glad that President Biden is going to visit the Southern Border, and am appreciative of the new measures that were just announced. I hope this visit gives the Biden Administration a first-hand understanding at the challenges our communities are facing and the importance of immigration reform. However, I strongly urge the President to also visit the Rio Grande Valley and speak with local leaders, as no two communities are the same and require different approaches and resources. We cannot continue to rely on antiquated systems from 10 or 20 years ago to solve the ever-evolving issues of today. We must continue to address the problems not just at our Southern Border, but with our immigration system as a whole. Since coming to Congress, I have called for bipartisan, common-sense solutions that address our outdated asylum laws and provide the necessary resources to protect our border communities who are forced to bear the brunt of immigration policy failures. I continue calling on the federal government to allow asylum seekers to apply closer to their country of origin. That is why I introduced the ‘Safe Zones Act’ to allow us to set up the infrastructure needed for these changes and invest in our immigration courts. It is time to stop making excuses and start delivering results.”