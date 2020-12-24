Officials warn the public of fire safety during holidays and dry conditions
As families prepare to celebrate the holidays this year, officials warn of firework dangers.
"Drought conditions for this year going into this winter are exceptional at this time and potential for fire that starts by firework getting out of control is really significant," Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider said.
Snider recommends people to take a look at their city ordinances as well, because some cities don't allow fireworks.
Watch the video for the full story.
