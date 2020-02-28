x

Omar Juarez Trains With Julio Cesar Chávez

1 hour 51 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 February 27, 2020 10:23 PM February 27, 2020 in Sports

BROWNSVILLE - You could say it was a pretty good Thursday for local fighter Omar Juarez.

"El Relampago" (7-0, 4 KOs) had the chance to train with boxing great Julio Cesar Chávez in Brownsville.

Chávez is in the Valley this week for Charro Days. He'll be honored Friday as the 2020 Mr. Amigo.

