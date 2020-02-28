Omar Juarez Trains With Julio Cesar Chávez

BROWNSVILLE - You could say it was a pretty good Thursday for local fighter Omar Juarez.

"El Relampago" (7-0, 4 KOs) had the chance to train with boxing great Julio Cesar Chávez in Brownsville.

Chávez is in the Valley this week for Charro Days. He'll be honored Friday as the 2020 Mr. Amigo.