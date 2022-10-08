x

On the Pitch: April 12th

3 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 April 12, 2019 11:13 PM April 12, 2019 in Sports

BROWNSVILLE - Four Valley high school soccer teams are still alive in the playoffs after Friday's regional semifinals. They'll now play Saturday for a chance to get to state. 

Friday's Final Scores

6A Boys

Reagan 3, Hanna 2

6A Girls

Lake Travis 3, Juarez-Lincoln 0

Harlingen South 2, Westlake 1 (OT)

5A Boys

Valley View 7, SA Southwest 1

Brownsville Veterans 2, Kerrville Tivy 0

4A Boys

Progreso 1, Taylor 0

