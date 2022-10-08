On the Pitch: April 12th

BROWNSVILLE - Four Valley high school soccer teams are still alive in the playoffs after Friday's regional semifinals. They'll now play Saturday for a chance to get to state.

Friday's Final Scores

6A Boys

Reagan 3, Hanna 2

6A Girls

Lake Travis 3, Juarez-Lincoln 0

Harlingen South 2, Westlake 1 (OT)

5A Boys

Valley View 7, SA Southwest 1

Brownsville Veterans 2, Kerrville Tivy 0

4A Boys

Progreso 1, Taylor 0