On the Pitch: April 12th
BROWNSVILLE - Four Valley high school soccer teams are still alive in the playoffs after Friday's regional semifinals. They'll now play Saturday for a chance to get to state.
Friday's Final Scores
6A Boys
Reagan 3, Hanna 2
6A Girls
Lake Travis 3, Juarez-Lincoln 0
Harlingen South 2, Westlake 1 (OT)
5A Boys
Valley View 7, SA Southwest 1
Brownsville Veterans 2, Kerrville Tivy 0
4A Boys
Progreso 1, Taylor 0
