On the Pitch: February 25th
WESLACO - It took a PK shootout to decide Tuesday night's district match between Donna North and Weslaco East.
The Chiefs prevailed 0-0 (5-4 PKs) to remain on top of the 31-6A standings.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.
