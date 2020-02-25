x

On the Pitch: February 25th

1 hour 42 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 February 25, 2020 10:01 PM February 25, 2020 in Sports

WESLACO - It took a PK shootout to decide Tuesday night's district match between Donna North and Weslaco East.

The Chiefs prevailed 0-0 (5-4 PKs) to remain on top of the 31-6A standings.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days