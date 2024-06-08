One killed in crash near Weslaco, DPS investigating

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a two-vehicle crash killed a man and hospitalized three other people, according to a news release.

The crash happened Friday at around 6:30 p.m. on FM 1015 south of the Mile 5 Line near Weslaco, DPS said in the news release.

The crash happened after a black Dodge Charger occupied by a male driver and a pregnant female passenger was traveling northbound on FM 1015 and attempted to pass other vehicles in a no-passing zone.

The Dodge vehicle collided with a Toyota Scion occupied by a female driver and two passengers that was traveling southbound on FM 1015, DPS said.

The driver of the Dodge died at the scene, while his passenger was hospitalized and went into labor, DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.