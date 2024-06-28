One person detained following road rage shooting in Edinburg
One person was detained following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident in Edinburg, according to a news release.
No injuries were reported in the shooting that occurred on Friday evening. According to a news release from Edinburg city spokesperson Roxanne Lerma, the road rage incident happened near the UTRGV Edinburg campus.
Both individuals involved in the incident went to the 200 block of Teak Street where shots were fired, striking a vehicle, the release added.
The individuals involved in the incident weren't identified in the release.
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the incident, the release added.
