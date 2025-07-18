Operation Slowdown to crack down on speeding across the Rio Grande Valley
Several law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are teaming up with the Texas Department of Transportation to crack down on those who are speeding.
Operation Slowdown will run from Friday, July 18, through Sunday, Aug. 3.
According to a release, multiple law enforcement agencies will have police officers on regular and overtime status looking for drivers who are speeding and committing other traffic violations.
The operation is part of TxDOT’s Be Smart. Drive Safe” campaign, which encourages drivers to make safer choices when behind the wheel, according to a news release.
