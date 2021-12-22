Organization intends to file lawsuit against border levee wall construction

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a notice to sue the Biden Administration for its construction of border levees in Hidalgo County.

The notice said the administration failed to protect endangered ocelots in the area as 13 miles of new levee walls will cut through the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, family farms and other private property in the county.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed ocelots as endangered in 1982 and estimates that fewer than 50 animals are left in the United States — all in South Texas,” a release from the center stated. “Habitat restoration, including creating wildlife corridors, is a priority for the Rio Grande wildlife refuge. The levee project threatens what little remains of the ocelot’s habitat.”

The White House hasn't commented on the notice.