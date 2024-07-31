Outdoor Learning Center underway at Donna ISD

A new way for students to learn about science is coming to the Donna Independent School District.

The district broke ground on their first Outdoor Learning Center.

It's going to be built at M. Rivas Elementary and students will be able to participate in outdoor science and math lessons.

"We're building history in Donna ISD. We want our facilities to be innovative, state-of-the-art, and really attract our families so that kids have the very best. So this is really exciting," Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez.

The district said they are spending $250,000 on the facility. This will be the first of several new learning centers for the district.